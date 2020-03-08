Tyagi and beyond: Tricky areas Sebi chief, successor will have to deal with

Amid bouts of volatility in the secondary market, largely because of concerns over the coronavirus epidemic and its negative impact on the economy, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) faces several other challenges that may not get addressed in the next six months under the extended tenure of its chairman Ajay Tyagi.

Here are a few tricky areas Tyagi, and his successor, will have to deal with: Sebi’s independence: Though the market regulator has gained teeth over the years, the government has deprived Sebi of some of its autonomy by curbing its annual spends and ...