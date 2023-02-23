Ukraine's global fault lines

The ratcheting up of tensions between Ukraine’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and Russia ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s “special military operation” in has deepened geopolitical rivalries with no visibility of an end to this invasion. In January, NATO responded, after some internal differences, to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to mobilise for a spring offensive by sending to advanced tanks, US-made Abrams and German-manufactured Leopard 2, armoured fighting vehicles, and long-range missiles. This is in addition to a range of materiel with which the US and Europe have been equipping ever since the Russian annexation of the Crimea.