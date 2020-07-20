Unable to topple Ashok Gehlot but BJP still wins in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not have been able to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan but it remains the biggest gainer of the Sachin Pilot conspiracy. The Congress party has retained its government but lost its political soul. And Sachin Pilot played both by his inflated ego and the BJP has shot himself in the foot.

India’s imperfect democracy clearly does not always have perfect outcomes. The BJP has lost nothing in Rajasthan except, if rumours are to believed, some payouts to a few of the defectors. As far as investments in politics go, this hasn’t been ...