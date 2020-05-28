Unboxing the revenge shopper

The lockdown has been going on and on. When it started some thought that this will be over in a few weeks. But now, at least in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

One group of consumers are struggling with the challenges of meeting their monthly budgets. Calls are going to landlords for a humanitarian reduction in rent payments for a few months. Banks are approached for a postponement of the EMI on the new car. While all this is going on, a friend who works in the luxury watch segment alerted me to the unusual level of activity on their website. ...