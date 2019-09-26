Understanding the process of ageing

There have been many stunning advances in the biosciences but the process of ageing remains mysterious. Life expectancy has increased in most places due to better nutrition, improved hygiene and healthcare, buttressed by new medicines and genetic research that tackles previously incurable diseases and conditions.

The average person can expect to live longer, and maintain better health than in any previous era. But can the longevity of the species itself increase? Every historical era has produced the odd individual who lived 80-90 years, or longer, in times when average life expectancy ...