Undone by an old equation

So Sushil Modi is completely and truly out of Bihar. His nomination to the Rajya Sabha in the vacancy caused by the death of Ramvilas Paswan suggests the Prime Minister has other plans for him. There is talk of a cabinet reshuffle and chatter that he might be accommodated in the Central government.

He certainly will not feel out of place. His contribution is not inconsiderable. He headed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) task force when the tax was being negotiated with the states (2011-13). In 2012, he played a key role in reviving talks over GST when he was able to establish a ...