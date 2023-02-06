JUST IN
Taxing times of a 'Confrontationist'
Short selling in US and India
What will drive global growth?
Adani case brings back the question of infrastructure financing in India
Will India remain untouched by the slide of Adani?
Joshimath: A well-engineered calamity
Certainly, uncertainty has declined
Growth-oriented Budget can worsen trade deficit
Digital skilling in G20: The future of work and a future-ready workforce
Builder paid for breach of contract by buyer
Adani case brings back the question of infrastructure financing in India
Business Standard

Unemployment rate falls, but still too high

India, incidentally, was the fastest country to report the unemployment rate for the month of January 2023

Topics
unemployment | jobs | Indian Economy

Mahesh Vyas 

Mahesh Vyas

The unemployment rate in India fell to 7.1 per cent in January 2023 from 8.3 per cent in December 2022. This is a sharp fall, not just from the December level but also the levels of the preceding two months that averaged at around 8 per cent. In spite of this substantial fall in January, the unemployment rate continues to remain elevated. An unemployment rate of over 7 per cent seems to be the new norm in India. This is rather high for a country that boasts of being among the fastest growing economies in the world.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 23:59 IST

