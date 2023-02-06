Unemployment rate falls, but still too high

The rate in India fell to 7.1 per cent in January 2023 from 8.3 per cent in December 2022. This is a sharp fall, not just from the December level but also the levels of the preceding two months that averaged at around 8 per cent. In spite of this substantial fall in January, the rate continues to remain elevated. An rate of over 7 per cent seems to be the new norm in India. This is rather high for a country that boasts of being among the fastest growing economies in the world.

