Unemployment rate rising in December

The unemployment rate is rising in India. It was high in November, at 8 per cent. After the lockdown shocks, the unemployment rate has hovered in the 6 to 8 per cent range. The 8 per cent unemployment rate of November was therefore at the higher end of this range. Earlier, in October too, the unemployment rate was close to the higher end of the range. The month had ended with an unemployment rate of 7.8 per cent.