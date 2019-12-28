Unravelling India's growth story

The Central Statistical Office’s (CSO’s) gross domestic product (GDP) data show that the economic expansion that began in 2014-15 peaked in 2016-17 at 8.2 per cent. Growth declined thereafter to 7.2 per cent in 2017-18, 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, and further to 4.8 per cent in the first half of 2019-20.

Quarterly data pinpoints growth peaking at 8.1 per cent in Q4 2017-18, followed by six successive quarterly declines, with Q2 2019-20 coming in at 4.5 per cent. The sharpest decline can be dated to Q2 2018-19, when growth fell to 7 per cent, from 8 per cent in the previous ...