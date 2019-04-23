Unreasonable ban

The ban on TikTok, a video-creation and sharing app, has made its pool of 120 million Indian users unhappy. Users record short videos and watch videos by others.

On April 3, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed an interim ban on TikTok on the basis of a complaint that it was “degrading culture and encouraging pornography besides containing explicit, disturbing content and causing social stigma and medical health issue between teens”. This is not the first time that TikTok has been caught up in a legal quagmire. A few months ago, it paid $128 million to settle a US ...