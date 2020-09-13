'Unshackle AIFs to boost high-growth imperative'

The economic fallout from the pandemic has been unrelentingly global. The Centre has laudably committed to passing massive reforms in the midst of managing this macro event.

The deregulation of large-scale sectors such as coal and mineral mining, defence manufacturing, power distribution, civil aviation, space, solar and battery manufacturing, and amendments to the Essential Commodities Act has expanded value potential rapidly. The start-up ecosystem must also be considered vital in its prioritisation within this growth-oriented reform. The start-up ecosystem has undeniably stepped up ...