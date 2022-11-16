Unwelcome reminder

Data on Indian trade for the month of October 2022 has been released and, for the first time in two years, exports have declined. This has caused a recalibration of some expectations of growth and trade momentum in the coming months. Economic data for September and October is often not exactly comparable with previous years because of the variable dates of various festivals, which impact both output because of the timing of holidays and the demand for consumables, as well as commodities such as gold. Another ground for care in interpreting these numbers is that petroleum-based products compose a large part of India’s trade basket, both imports and exports. Oil exports fell by 11 per cent year on year, perhaps reflecting this price movement. Yet even in this context there are grounds for caution about what the trade data implies going forward. Exports from India declined by 16.7 per cent year on year in the month of October, compared to almost 5 per cent year-on-year growth in September. And non-petroleum exports fell by 17 per cent, far more than exports including petroleum products. The decline was broad-based, across various tradable goods.
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:15 IST
