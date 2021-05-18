Using reserves: When, if not now?

Though we have had some improvement in the last one or two weeks in parts of urban India, very many other parts of the country are going through a somewhat disastrous medical situation. What can we do? One part of the solution can make use of the very large reserves that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has.

These are not just for dealing with a macro-financial crisis but any crisis including a medical crisis. But how? India continues to be in urgent need of various supplies to deal with Covid-19. The items include oxygen, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, make-shift hospitals, ...