Value expertise

The details of the private management contracts and bidding for six airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati — have been decided by a high-level committee led by the chief executive officer of the government’s think tank, NITI Aayog.

The chosen process is important because relatively recently the government had to deal with the failure of its attempt to sell its stake in the state-run airline Air India, a failure that took place in part because the conditions attached by the government to the process were far too onerous and put ...