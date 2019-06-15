Vi Vi Vi Vi Vi Vi Viva la Yuvi!

I was at Lord’s on July 13, 2002, during the NatWest Series final between India and England. Sachin Tendulkar was out fifth at 146. Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid were already gone. India still needed 180 runs to win.

The situation was pretty grim. In walked a tall, well-built, handsome 19-year-old Punjabi lad. Over the next 18 overs, the gutsy young batter partnered with an equally gritty Mohd Kaif to score a masterly 69 runs and take India almost to the doorstep of victory. A star was born that day. The one and only, Yuvraj Singh, India’s Warrior ...