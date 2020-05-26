Virus stimulus for judiciary

Now that the coronavirus has compelled the judiciary to step firmly into the digital world, the next question would be to sustain the progress towards artificial intelligence (AI). The government and scientists have told us that we have to learn to live with the virus. So the judiciary must also adapt its ways to the new trend.

There are some initial fears. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has stated that “litigants are unable to get justice through virtual courts”. It has also remarked that the legal profession is being hijacked by a few prosperous law firms that are digitally ...