Samuel Beckett would have been distressed to see his drama, Waiting for Godot, come alive here in India. The philosophical Vladimir and weary Estragon are waiting for Godot to arrive. Both ramble and bicker but to no avail.

All manner of other characters come and go but the two lead characters remain unmoving till the end. Godot never shows up. For readers unfamiliar, the play by Beckett is built around the human condition as it is, in all its mystery and absurdity, urging humans to bear it with dignity because there are no easy solutions to the mysteries of existence. To me, the ...