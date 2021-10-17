Wanted, a panel to settle tax disputes

My friend Keval had a strange experience recently. He had filed a case against another party in court, which granted an interim stay order asking the other party not to take any prejudicial action till it gave a decision after a detailed hearing. This interim order had come around two years ago. The court has still not held a detailed hearing yet.

Now comes the strange part. The opposing party has been following up with Keval to find out the case’s status and whether further hearing has taken place. It appears clueless about what its own lawyers are pleading in the court. It has even ...