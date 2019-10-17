Water needs trans-disciplinary governance

It is inadequately recognised that water is India’s most important sector in the infrastructure space. Even less understood is that water is the most unreformed of them all.

Absence of reforms could not only jeopardise lives and livelihoods of millions but also seriously undermine India’s growth. Ever since independence, water governance has suffered from hydro-schizophrenia: Where the left hand of drinking water does not know what the right hand of irrigation is doing and the right toe of surface water does not know what the left foot of groundwater is up to! There are ...