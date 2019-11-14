Water transport: Still missing the link

In January this year, Union Minister for Shipping, Nitin Gadkari, along with railways minister Piyush Goyal, flagged off Container Corporation of India’s (Concor) coastal freight shipping service from Kandla port to Tuticorin via Mangalore and Kochi.

What was important was the symbolism — Concor is an Indian railways company, explicitly venturing into coastal shipping. Also important was the fact that the two Union ministers (who between them decide policy on all the major transport infrastructure sectors) were together at the event highlighting the importance of the ...