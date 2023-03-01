Weak sentiment

Calendar 2023 so far has seen volatile markets and a sequence of unusual market-related events. Investors are turning increasingly cautious because of rising interest rates, high inflation, and projections of slower growth. In nominal terms, the benchmark Nifty has given a positive return over the last 12 months, but it has seen steady erosion in valuations. There has been sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Domestic investors (both institutional and retail) have been net buyers, but there are signs that retail investors are now seeking alternative investment avenues. In 2021-22 and 2022-23 (till February 28) have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 1.4 trillion and Rs 50,210 crore, respectively. Domestic investors have balanced this outflow through commensurate buying, and the Nifty is up 3.9 per cent in rupee terms in the last 12 months. But this is lower than the inflation rate and, given the currency weakness, dollar returns are negative.