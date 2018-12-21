What each passing year teaches us

As we take the final corner on 2018, one wonders what we will remember this year for. Some years are special and held in memory long after and around the world. In the last century the landmark years include 1914-1918 and 1939-1945, marking the two great wars.

Nineteen forty-seven saw the liberation of the subcontinent from a Britain made hollow and weakened by the war. Nineteen sixty-nine is a most memorable year for mankind because of the moon landing and, if you are romantically minded, Woodstock and the summer of love. Nineteen eighty-nine witnessed the breach of the Berlin Wall. ...