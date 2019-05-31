What Indian brands don't understand

One of the most visible trends in 2019 has been that more and more brands are getting ‘human’ as the circle of trust on social media tightens. In 2018, social media hit a kind of nadir.

It was in fact a crisis year … the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the subsequent Facebook Congressional hearings led to greater demand for improved confidentiality, greater data security, better ethics, and enhanced transparency. Twitter too faced a lot of heat because of the huge number of bots on its platform and was forced to purge millions of fake accounts; as a result, over 60 per ...