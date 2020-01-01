What may lie ahead in 2020

With 2019 having ended on a depressing note, a lot of hope rests on 2020. Will the new year usher in a revival in the Indian economy? And will the Narendra Modi government, which in 2019 was mostly focused on achieving its political agenda, pay more attention to the economy in 2020? Nobody can anticipate, let alone predict, what Mr Modi will do in 2020.

But what one can safely do is to list out the possible key economic issues that might figure in the new year. Here are three such issues or developments that you need to be prepared for in the next 12 months. Air India may be history: ...