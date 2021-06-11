What's the price of a life? A case for compensation to kin of Covid victims

About 10 million people die in India in a normal year. In the past 14 abnormal months, the official Covid toll has reached 360,000 lives. Most commentators think that is an underestimate, with the real figure said to be twice to five times as large.

If we assume a multiple of three, well over a million may have died of Covid – or a tenth of the usual annual total. In the peak months, Covid is estimated to have been the second-largest cause of death in the country. Such a significant mortality event has to be in a separate category from the usual roll-call of deaths – similar to ...