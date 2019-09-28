What women want

In the final months of 1940, as the world warred, a small filmic revolt broke out on the pages of a popular Indian fan magazine.

A young writer did the unthinkable, taking up the work of making known what women her age wanted from the moving pictures. “College girls think aloud in private”, the monthly FilmIndia sensationally headlined her first piece which appeared in September that year. “Startling secrets revealed for the first time.” The author was one “Miss Zeenath Zahara”. A student of BA (Hons), read the byline, making her 18 to 20 years old ...