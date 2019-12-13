When masses take over policy

A nation’s relations with the world — foreign policy — is the domain of its experts. It’s the playground of diplomats and scholars and folks who specialise in international relations. The way our government manages our economy — inflation, jobs, growth, interest rates — directly and indirectly affects us.

But foreign policy does not touch our everyday lives, and it is complicated, practically without rules, and requires specialisation to understand. Few citizens care what their government’s attitude is towards other nations. This allows most ...