When the regulator is the violator

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has ruled that a minor cannot be held liable for not making an open offer under the takeover regulations. This is not a unique juvenile justice moment in the securities market.

The tribunal simply reminded the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) of the law declared by the Supreme Court in another case involving securities regulation, and reiterated that the Sebi must not act against minors in whose names majors would have engaged in securities transactions and not complied with attendant obligations. The tragedy in the case is that the ...