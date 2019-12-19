Where can you bank for your buck?

The year ends with the reputation of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in tatters. Even the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) cast iron image has been dented.

Rocked by crisis, from blatant mismanagement (in the Jet Airways) to large-scale fraud (PMC Bank, DHFL) and outright capital destruction (Yes Bank, IndiaBulls), the sector has struggled to save its reputation. Once again, the banks shot themselves in the foot, unsuccessfully fighting the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for ownership rights to shares pledged fraudulently by Karvy — thereby, ...