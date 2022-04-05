Who needs high-cost doctors anyway?

Many Indian medical students had to be evacuated from war-torn Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion in February. Some Indian students also had to be evacuated from China in 2020 in the wake of the severe Covid lockdowns imposed in that country at that time.

The question is: Why do they go to study in places where they can be vulnerable to such shocks? There are two obvious answers: The shortage of medical seats in India, and the exorbitant cost of an education in private institutions. Private medical institutions in India could take in up to Rs 1 crore (or more) in fees for an ...