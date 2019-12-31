Who's afraid of NPR?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements that Indians have nothing to fear from the National Population Register (NPR), which is set to begin countrywide from March 2020 through September (except Assam), and that there is no link with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are misleading on several levels. The impression that is being sought to be created is that the NPR is a benign enumeration exercise for the Census, as it was in 2010.

There is, first, a critical difference with the decadal census exercise. The Census is conducted under the Census Act, 1948, and is done on the ...