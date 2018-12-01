Who will contest from Ananth Kumar's Bengaluru South seat next elections?

Question of contesting

Who is going to contest the Bengaluru South constituency from the BJP ? The death of union minister Ananth Kumar, a six-time MP from constituency, is giving rise to speculation. The party feels it has a chance of retaining the seat only if Kumar’s wife Tejaswini contests. But she has been steadfast in avoiding politics so far.

United in stand?

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference coming together? The idea could not have been countenanced a few years ago, given the difference of approach in the politics of the two parties. But now, the proposal is being actively discussed. Whenever the J&K assembly elections take place, there is chatter that the two parties have decided to help each other where one or other is weak and will keep all options open in a post-poll scenario. The question is whether singly or together, they can address this problem.

Gehlot’s magic wand

It is well known in Rajasthan that Congress leader Ashok Gehlot would have not joined politics. He would have instead become a magician like his father who used to perform in rural gatherings. Recently, he joked with the media when asked about his skills as a jadoogar: “Is this not jadoo (magic)? Maali community ka aadmi, jiska koi base nahin (I belong to the Maali community which doesn’t have much of a base). Yet, I became the CM, Central minister and a three-term PCC chief; if this is not jadoo (magic), what is it?”