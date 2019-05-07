Who wins in the Mindtree saga?

From raag Malkauns to Guernica, from the splendor of moon-landing to the first gush of water in Aswan dam — all have been constructed to evoke a sense of uniqueness, unusual human achievement, and beauty that heighten our inner sensibilities.

Organisations are somewhat like that — lifeblood for many, saviour for others, but above all termed beautiful or ugly based on how they conduct themselves and evoke the inner sensibilities of employees, customers and shareholders. As a former independent director of Mindtree, the value of the beauty of its organisational culture, which ...