Whose company is it?

It is abundantly clear that Invesco, the largest shareholder in Zee Entertainment with about 18 per cent shares, and the Goenka family, who are the promoters but now have less than 5 per cent shareholding left, will fight it out to the bitter end. Invesco wants an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held so that it can have its own directors on the board and also remove Punit Goenka, the managing director and chief executive officer.

The current board seems to be backing Mr Goenka firmly and has refused to call for an EGM. One can see a protracted legal battle ahead. Founders and ...