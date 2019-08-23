Why China's game plan to contain the unrest in Hong Kong may boomerang

It is a truth almost universally acknowledged that no country on earth has been as consistently misunderstood as China. In his 1937 marketing classic, 400 Million Customers, Carl Crow wittily observed that the calculator was invented largely so that executives could calculate how much their company’s sales would soar if they could get a percentage of China’s hundreds of millions to buy their product.

The miscalculations on its politics have been more acute. Reflecting on the 15th anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre, Nicholas Kristof, long-time columnist for the New York ...