Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more
Why does India continue to have an export problem? Sociology may answer

All kinds of policies have been tried to boost Indian exports, but nothing has worked. Maybe, sociology holds the answers

India exports | India trade | Indian exports

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

The latest trade data once again show that India hasn’t been able to solve its export problem. Over the last 75 years, India has succeeded in solving many problems. Food, health, education, low GDP growth rates, and much else. But there is one problem it has been unable to solve — exports.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:37 IST

