Why fix something that is not broken?

It’s never wise to mend something that ain’t broke. Not only does it not make sense but it also creates understandable suspicion about your actual motives.

I’m afraid this is unequivocally true of what the government has done to the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The Act has perhaps done more to deepen and strengthen Indian democracy than any other measure in the last 15 years. By giving citizens the right to inquire into decision-making and, thus, the very exercise of power it has substantially increased transparency whilst fundamentally shifting the balance between ...