Why India needs a formal economy

The Covid-19-induced lockdown has resulted in lost jobs and the closure of informal businesses everywhere. Entrepreneurs are facing cash flow issues and workers in casual and informal employment are undergoing liquidity stress, causing them to migrate back to their families.

While small and medium enterprises that constitute a part of the informal sector are a characteristic of fast-growing economies, it is a mistake to think that they are an important engine of economic growth. Small firms do not offer stable employment and non-wage benefits. Nor do they offer a greater quantity of ...