Why Naresh Goyal should meet Nusli Wadia

So, GoAir bid goodbye to Jyri Strandman, its chief operating officer (COO), and speculation was rife on whether he was asked to go or had quit. Since nobody really cares which of the two resulted in his departure, I didn’t bother to dig deeper.

The airline incidentally has no chief executive officer (CEO) or a chief financial officer (CFO) either. The joke in the industry is that soon, the father-son duo — Nusli Wadia and his son Jeh Wadia — would be piloting their own aircraft. I have a separate ex-GoAir directory on my phone and have lost track of who headed it ...