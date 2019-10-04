Why not a states income tax?

Ideally, income tax should be as close to zero as possible because it’s a political tax of no economic significance. But that’s not going to happen.

However, there’s something else that can be done. Last month I had said in this space that I would suggest a game-changing reform. So think about this: Why is income tax levied only by the Centre in India while in many other federations the constituent units also levy it? Is there a reason which is unique to the Indian federation? Do the political conditions of 1950 still persist? Why is it not in the Concurrent List ...