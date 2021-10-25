Why not have a females-only political party? It will have four advantages

Last week Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of the Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and possibly a candidate for the post of Chief Minister next year if the Congress can win enough seats--say 120 out of 416--announced that 40 percent of the tickets for the Assembly election would be reserved for women. This is an excellent idea, long overdue. But one must wonder why she stopped at 40 and did not say 50.

That would have been even better as it would even things out. As it happens she has already put the macho BJP on the back foot. It’s hard to counter this idea, though it is likely ...