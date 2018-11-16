Why Saffronart's Dinesh Vazirani is upbeat about getting into art education

Vazirani tells Avantika Bhuyan how today's art collectors are different from those of an earlier generation and why he is thinking seriously about getting into art education It’s a sun-kissed November afternoon. I enter the newly refurbished environs of The Oberoi, New Delhi, to meet Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and co-founder, Saffronart.

It’s a long walk through the lobby and down to the lower level, where Saffronart’s gallery is housed, right next to the buzzing pâtisserie and delicatessen. As I enter, a mélange of works — modern and contemporary ...