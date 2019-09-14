Why sea power is critical for India

The term Indo-Pacific has now become a key strategic term in our part of the world, albeit with different interpretations by the players concerned. For US President Donald Trump it is a geopolitical entity which extends from the east coast of India to the western Pacific.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a region stretching from the east coast of Africa to the US coast itself. For some, it is the erstwhile Asia-Pacific now extended westwards; for most Asean countries, it is essentially their area with the South China Sea thrown in. For China, it is something which does not exist ...