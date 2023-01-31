JUST IN
A realistic survey of the Indian Economy
Innovation economy: How to realise India's techade
Education challenges of employment
Road map for India as an economic superpower
The everywhere retail
Guru of globalisation
What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?
Diverse views on trade & investment at Davos
The real gainers from F&O 'casino'
The emperor's new valuation
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
A transparency test for Adani
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Why state must cede power to communities

The general assumption that states must have a monopoly of power is fundamentally flawed. It is leading to broken societies

Topics
Indian Economy | Brexit | Russia Ukraine Conflict

R Jagannathan 

Follow this columnist
R Jagannathan

India is Broken is the dismal title of a book written by an Indian economist at Princeton, Ashoka Mody. Without going into the merits of this book, which I have only read in summary, two rhetorical questions need to be asked: One, which country isn’t “broken” in some way or the other? And, two, will the “liberal” solutions most people proffer as correctives make them less “broken”?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 22:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.