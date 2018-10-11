Why the Bhaiyyas are leaving Gujarat

In the early 1980s, my father gave up his job and set up a textiles business in Surat and Ankleshwar. The company manufactured polyester yarn and fabric, and I joined it in 1989.

It collapsed a few years later (I was only partly to blame) just after Manmohan Singh’s liberalisation policies opened up the market to competition from South Korea and China. Our factories, which were really quite small, employed around 150 people in both locations. They were vertically structured, with the owners running the show, but because they were apart and distant from home, daily operations had ...