Why the world needs to cut back on production capacity of steel plants

This refers to “WTO backs US in trade dispute, says India’s export subsidies illegal” (November 1). The ruling by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in a critical trade dispute that India must stop all its export promotion schemes — as, under the WTO rules, these are reserved only for the poorest countries or those with a per capita income of less than $1,000 -- is along expected lines and doesn't spring a surprise.
While our country could prevent the implementation of the WTO ruling by appealing against it in WTO's appellate body, we should not be oblivious to the fact that despite the existence of such export promotion schemes, our exports have not improved and we have continued with our dismal performance. That our country's merchandise exports have barely improved in the last five years is a case in point. It is time the government addressed the issues afflicting the competitiveness of the countrys exports without any delay considering its huge impact on the country's economic growth.
M Jeyaram Tamil Nadu
