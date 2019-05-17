Why this kolaveri di, didi?

All this past week, if elections were being “fought”, they were being fought in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee singlehandedly turned the last phase of the elections into a gladiatorial fight, forcing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to come out on the streets. You cannot beat Mamata Banerjee in street politics. The Congress, the Left parties — they are all her victims.

She pours her heart and soul into pulverising her rivals. Not for her sophistication and intellectualism. She believes in raw power. At a cabinet meeting, just after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ...