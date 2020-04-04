Why will it still be 'Tokyo 2020' in 2021?

It has finally been announced. The Tokyo Olympics stand rescheduled to July 23, 2021, and will run till August 8. Interestingly, however, the event will retain the Tokyo 2020 name.

Wonder why? Well, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG) have unanimously agreed to retain the “Tokyo 2020” brand name for the Summer Olympics despite the deferment of the event by a full year. The arguments in favour of retaining the branding are many. For starters, the Games have been referred to as Tokyo 2020 ...