Will it be a package deal?

In Uttar Pradesh, especially eastern Uttar Pradesh, everyone is called bhaiya – whether you’re the baby of the family or the eldest. But bhaiyas are always men. So it is a matter of mystery why Priyanka Gandhi is called bhaiyaji by constituents of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Here’s why. When Rahul and Priyanka were children and used to visit the constituency with their grandmother Indira or father Rajiv, both had very short hair. So much so that most constituents thought for a long time that Priyanka was a boy. Hence the sobriquet bhaiyaji, that has stuck till today when ...