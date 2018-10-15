Will #MeToo transform our public culture?

One of the first things I learnt in public life was to use strong filters when listening to accusations. Wild charges are the very stuff of our public life, more so in our political life. Talk to anyone about anyone who matters, you are bound to hear a flurry of allegations.

If it is a man, it is ‘paisa khagaya’, and if it is a woman, it is ‘character loose hai’. As a result, I have become procedurally fussy: Bring me some evidence before we talk about it. That is why I was conflicted when the global trend towards exposing sexual harassers began. There are two ethical ...